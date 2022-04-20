London court issues WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradition warrant

The Westminster Magistratesʼ Court in London issued a warrant for the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

This was reported by Reuters.

The decision on extradition will be made by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Priti Patel. Assange has the right to appeal if it is decided to extradite him.

In the United States, Assange has been charged with nearly two dozen counts of espionage and hacking. He faces up to 175 years in prison there.