Ukrainians won three more medals at the Invictus Games on April 19 — one gold and two bronze.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Andriy Badarak brought gold to Ukraine in the 50-meter backstroke swimming. He won a bronze medal in the 50-meter breaststroke.
Ivan Lepekha won another bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle swimming.
- Invictus Games are international multidisciplinary competitions for former and current servicemen who have been injured or ill while performing combat missions. The Games were launched in 2014 by British Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Their goal is to support servicemen and veterans on the path to social integration.
- This year the competition opened with special respect to Ukraine, which was subjected to military aggression by Russia.