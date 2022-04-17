Ukraine won two more medals at the Invictus Games

The Ukrainian national team won two more medals at the Invictus Games in The Hague: Artem Lukashuk and Ivan Geretsun won silver and bronze in the long jump. The result of Artem is 5.20, Ivanʼs — 5.10 m.

Artem Lukashuk is a veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation, in 2014 he was wounded in Vuhlehirsk. Ivan Geretsun is a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the anti-terrorist operation area, he was the driver of mortar gunnery, carried out combat missions in Luhansk Oblast.

On the first day of the competition, Ukraine has already won three medals. Rodion Sitdikov won the first and immediately gold medals in the shot put.