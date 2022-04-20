Representative of Ukraine to the UN: Half a million Ukrainians were deported to Russia, thousands are kept in filtration camps

Ukraineʼs representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia said at a UN Security Council meeting that the Russian military had forcibly deported 500,000 Ukrainians to Russia, including 121,000 children.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

According to him, Ukrainians deported from the occupied territories are issued documents prohibiting them from leaving Russian regions for two years. At the same time, Ukrainians are sent to the depressed regions of Russia, in particular to the northern regions and to the island of Sakhalin.

In addition, at least 20,000 Ukrainians are being held in filtration camps on the Manhush-Nikolske-Yalta line and about 5-7,000 in the Bezymennoe of Donetsk Oblast.

Such actions of the Russian Federation, Kislytsia noted, can be qualified as kidnapping.