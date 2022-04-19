Pentagon: Ukraine was able to “increase its air fleet” thanks to international aid

The Pentagon confirmed that Ukraine has received an opportunity from other countries to increase the number of its air fleet. They noted that they did not receive this assistance from the United States.

This was announced by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, writes CNN

"I would just say, without going into what other countries are providing, that they have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase the size of their air fleet. I think I would stop there," he said.

According to him, other countries were able to help Ukraine lift and launch non-functioning aircraft. Kirby did not specify whether other countries handed over their planes to Ukraine or only helped with certain spare parts. However, he assured that there are now more active military planes in Ukraine than two weeks ago.