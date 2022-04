President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes that the Verkhovna Rada extend the martial law regime in Ukraine for another 30 days.

This is stated in the relevant draft law.

"Extend the martial law in Ukraine from 05:30 on April 25, 2022 for 30 days," — a draft decree says. Martial law was imposed on February 24, and was extended until the end of April in March.