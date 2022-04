919 settlements have already been liberated from the occupiers in Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidentʼsl Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

There are more than 11,000 settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, of which 3,000 were occupied.