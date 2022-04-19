Russia is actively shelling Donbas. There will be no humanitarian corridors on April 19

There will be no humanitarian corridors on April 19 to evacuate Ukrainians from the war zone.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

"Today, April 19, unfortunately, there are no humanitarian corridors. Intense shelling continues in Donbas", she said.

According to her, the Russians refuse to provide a corridor for civilians to leave Mariupol in the direction of Berdiansk.

"We are continuing difficult negotiations on the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts", Vereshchuk concluded.

At the same time, the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai called on people to evacuate from the region. "Leave, because the residents of Kreminna did not have time and are now hostages", he said.

Attempts will be made to save people from Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske communities.

"Volunteers will help us in the evacuation today, the police will take elderly and less mobile people to the buses, as well as people from shelters. Therefore, when you see the patrol, do not delay — this is a chance to escape. With each passing day, such opportunities are decreasing", the head of the Oblast Military Administration stressed.