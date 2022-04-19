Summary of the General Staff: Russia has intensified its offensive to the east and shells Mykolayiv

The fifty-fifth day of full-scale war began. The enemy is currently continuing its offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone to take control of the entire Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as to maintain a land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Missile and airstrikes on civilian targets do not stop throughout Ukraine. At the same time, Belarus continues to provide its territory for airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine and conducting reconnaissance.

The enemy continues to transfer weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from the central and eastern regions of the Russian Federation.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the Russian occupiers intensified their offensive along the entire line of contact. In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russia is partially blocking Kharkiv and attacking Izium.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy focuses on reaching the administrative border of Kherson Oblast. The enemy doesnʼt stop attacks on civilian objects in Mykolayiv.

There are no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya and Sivershchyna directions.

According to the available updated information, the losses of 126 coastal defense brigades of the Black Sea Fleet amount to 75%. 810 separate Marine brigades of the Black Sea Fleet lost 158 servicemen killed, about 500 wounded, and 70 people are missing. A significant number of servicemen of these brigades wrote reports refusing to participate in the so-called "special operation".

In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Armed Forces repulsed seven enemy attacks, and destroyed ten tanks, eighteen armored units and eight vehicles, one artillery system, and an enemy mortar. At the same time, the Air Forces shot down seven targets: one plane, four UAVs, and two cruise missiles.