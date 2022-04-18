A Ukrainian Lehkodukh won gold at the Invictus Games

A Ukrainian Viktor Lehkodukh won a gold medal in shot-put at the Invictus Games.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

He said that Lehkodukh went to defend Ukraine in the first days of Russian aggression in the spring of 2014 and fought in the hottest spots in the East. In August 2014, he received a severe gunshot wound to the spine, followed by a long period of treatment and rehabilitation.

"Sports did not let the spirit decay. Every day, despite the pain and obstacles, the veteran practiced strength exercises," Kozytskyi said.

Earlier, Lehkodukh became the finisher of the London Marathon. He covered the distance of 42 kilometers in a wheelchair in 5 hours and 51 minutes.