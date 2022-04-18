The death toll from missile fire in Lviv has risen to 7

The number of victims of the missile strike in Lviv has increased. As of 12:30 p.m., 7 people were killed and 11 injured. Among the wounded is a child, but her injuries are not significant. Three victims are in critical condition.

This was stated by the head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky. He also added that the death toll could still change.

Earlier, the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy said that about 40 cars were destroyed at a tire repair shop in Lviv, which was hit by a Russian missile. The explosion wave also knocked out the windows of a hotel near where evacuated Ukrainians live.

Today, Russian troops launched 5 missile strikes on Lviv. Currently, the city continues to dismantle the debris.