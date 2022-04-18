Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk: There will be no humanitarian corridors on April 18 — Russians donʼt stop shelling

As of today, April 18, there will be no humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to her, long and difficult negotiations were held yesterday on the corridors from Mariupol, Berdyansk, Tokmak, Energodar. They also worked on corridors from the Kherson oblast: Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Myrolyubivka, Novovoznesenske, Vysokopillya. Negotiations were also held on corridors from Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna.

"However, in violation of international humanitarian law, the Russian occupiers do not stop blocking and shelling humanitarian routes. Therefore, for security reasons, it was decided not to open humanitarian corridors today," Vereshchuk said.