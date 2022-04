Russian troops entered Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast.

This was announced by the head of Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"The hottest spot, apart from Popasna, is Kreminna. The Russian army has already entered there. A huge amount of equipment", he said.

Haidai noted that the evacuation of people was planned for today, but now evacuation from Kreminna is impossible. It is also not yet possible to count the number of people who remained in the city.