In Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces, Bazaliyivka and Lebiazhe of the Chuhuiv district were liberated, as well as part of the village of Kutuzivka in the Kharkiv district.

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported about it.

In the area of the village of Mala Rohan, Ukrainian units advanced further east.