EU ports have banned Russian ships from entering

Since April 17, EU ports have banned the entry of Russian ships. The corresponding norm was adopted in the fifth package of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The day before, a number of countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, and others, officially announced this. But at the EU level, all countries must ban the admission of Russian ships from April 17, otherwise, it will be a violation of sanctions.

This also applies to those ships that changed their Russian registration after February 24 — they will also not be able to enter European ports.

However, the European Union has provided for certain exceptions when ships are allowed to pass. One of them is if Russian ships transport energy resources, including oil, to the EU.