Ukraine won the first gold medal at the Invictus Games. It was obtained by a veteran of the National Guard of Ukraine

The national team of Ukraine won the first gold medal at the "Invictus Games" in The Hague.
According to the national team, it was won by Rodion Sitdikov in the shot put with a result of 9.46 meters.
The Come Back Alive Foundation points out that Sitdikov is a veteran of the National Guard. In 2015, after participating in the fighting in the Luhansk Oblast, he was diagnosed with cancer, but he was able to enter remission.
- Invictus Games are international multidisciplinary competitions for former and current servicemen who have been injured or ill while performing combat missions. The Games were launched in 2014 by British Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Their goal is to support servicemen and veterans on the path to social integration.
- This yearʼs competition opened with special respect for Ukraine, which was subjected to military aggression by Russia.