Since the beginning of work in the liberated Borodianka, the bodies of 41 dead people have been recovered from the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

These bodies were removed from only 7 destroyed high-rise buildings in the city center. Work on 5 of them has been completed.

It is also noted that in Chernihiv the blockages of the Chernihiv training and sports center and a 9-story residential building are being dismantled.