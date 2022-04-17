There will be no humanitarian corridors today — Russian troops have refused to stop shelling

Today, April 17, there will be no humanitarian corridors — the Ukrainian side could not agree with the Russian troops on a ceasefire on the evacuation routes.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

She paid special attention to the issue of the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol.

"Once again, we demand the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians, especially women and children, from Mariupol. Also, through the relevant international structures, we demand from the occupiers to open a special corridor for the evacuation of wounded soldiers from Mariupol".