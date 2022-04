The losses of Russian troops killed on April 17 reached 20,300 people, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Losses in equipment are as follows: 773 tanks, 2,002 combat vehicles, 376 artillery systems, 127 multiple rocket launchers, 66 air defense systems, 165 aircraft, 146 helicopters, 1,471 vehicles, 8 ships and boats, 76 fuel tanks, 148 UAVs, 27 units of special equipment and 4 launchers of tactical missile systems.