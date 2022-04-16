Romania and Italy close their ports to Russian ships

Italy and Romania have banned Russian ships from entering their ports.

This was reported by TGcom24 and Valahia News.

The decision to close Romanian ports for Russia takes effect on Sunday, April 17. As of tomorrow, no Russian-flagged vessel, including yachts, and recreational and pleasure boats, is allowed to enter Romanian ports in the Black Sea.

The same decision was made by the Italian authorities. The administration of Italian ports has released a document according to which the ports will be closed to Russian ships from April 17. The ban also applies to ships that change their flag after February 24, 2022.

The document also states that vessels that require an emergency stop may be an exception.