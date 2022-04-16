Ombudsman Denisova: The occupying government of “L/DPR” mobilizes children. There are already dead

Russian groups of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" are mobilizing children who participated in "patriotic clubs".

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

According to the information provided by the Ombudsman from human rights organizations working in CARLR, Russians have been mobilizing underage members of these clubs since the age of 16.

According to Denisova, among the teenagers, there are already dead, including Ivan Shifman — a member of the so-called military-patriotic sports club "Heirs of Victory" of the Territorial Headquarters of Komsomolsk civic organization "Military-Patriotic Movement" Young Guard-Unarmy ".

The Russians have been conducting military exercises among children in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts since 2017.

Liudmyla Denisova appealed to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine with a request to take into account these facts of Russiaʼs violations of childrenʼs rights in Ukraine.