Twitterʼs board of directors did not allow Elon Musk to increase his stake. He previously offered $43 billion for the company

Twitterʼs board of directors has approved a shareholder protection plan that will not allow businessman Elon Musk to buy 100% of Twitter shares.

A press release from the company said that the plan will run until April 2023.

It does not allow to increase the share in the company by more than 15% without the consent of all shareholders. In this case, to redeem a controlling stake each shareholder must get paid and the board of directors have to give consent to the buyer.

Saudi Prince Al-Walid ibn Talal Al Saud, one of Twitterʼs largest shareholders, has already spoken out against Muskʼs Twitter purchase.

"I do not believe that the price offered by Musk ($54.20 per share) is close to the real value of Twitter, given the companyʼs growth prospects. As one of the largest and long-term shareholders of Twitter, I reject this offer," he tweeted.