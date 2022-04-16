More than 70,000 Luhansk residents havenʼt evacuated yet

The head of the Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai said that more than 70,000 residents of the region have not yet left for safe places.

Before the war, more than 330,000 people lived in the region. More than 32,000 people were evacuated in 52 organized evacuations. More than 200,000 left on their own.

He stressed that it is extremely dangerous to stay in the cities now — the shelling has intensified, the Russians are purposefully targeting the housing estate.

The city of Sievierodonetsk was destroyed by 70%. About 20,000 of the 130,000 citizens who lived there before the war remained in the city. Kreminna and Lysychansk are now in the "hot" phase, shelling continues day and night.