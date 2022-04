The losses of Russian troops killed on April 16 reached 20,100 people, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Losses in equipment are the following: 762 tanks, 1,982 combat vehicles, 371 artillery systems, 125 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, 66 air defense systems, 163 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 1,458 vehicles, 8 ships and boats, 76 fuel tanks, 138 UAVs, 26 units of special equipment and 4 launchers of tactical missile systems.