Ukraine has received nearly $924 million in charitable assistance from people and companies around the world

Ukraine has received almost $ 924 million in charitable assistance from citizens and corporations around the world. The money continues to flow.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President and co-head of the staff for humanitarian and social issues Andriy Yermak.

“They go mainly to the accounts of the UN and international humanitarian organizations. Which, in turn, send them to help our refugees in different countries,” Yermak said.

Most funds came from philanthropists from the United Kingdom (47%), the Netherlands (almost 18%), the Czech Republic (11%) and the United States (almost 8%).

Celebrities also helped raise money. Queen Elizabeth II, actress Mila Kunis, actor Ashton Kutcher and many others contributed.