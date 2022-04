In the morning, Kyiv came under fire — explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district on the outskirts of the city. The mayor of the capital Vitaly Klychko reported about it.

Rescuers and medics are currently working on the site. Data on the victims are being clarified.

In Lviv Oblast, the air defense was activated during the morning air alarm. The head of the Lviv Oblast State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi promises details later.