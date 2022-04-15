Kyiv Metro is conducting a public online poll on the renaming of 5 stations

Kyiv Metro has launched a public online poll on the renaming of 5 stations: Minsk, Heroyiv Dnipra, Beresteyska, Druzhby Narodiv, and Ploshcha Lva Tolstoho stations

The Head of Kyiv Metro Victor Brahinsky reported about it.

"Today we are launching an online poll, which can be held until May 15, by proposing its name. After that, we will work out the options provided and hold a post-election vote for the final name", he said.

Variants of names will be worked out by the profile commission on renaming, after which the draft decision will be presented to the session hall of the Kyiv City Council. Earlier, Brahinsky addressed the mayor Vitaliy Klychko with an initiative to rename these stations.