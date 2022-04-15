To date, 9 humanitarian corridors are planned for Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut

As of today, April 15, nine humanitarian corridors are planned to evacuate people, said Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

From the cities of Mariupol, Berdiansk, Tokmak, and Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia, people can travel by their own transport.

Buses come to Bakhmut from the following settlements: Sievierodonetsk (meeting place — Khimikiv Avenue, 28), Lysychansk (meeting place — RTI, 40 years of Victory, 324 Sosyuri Street), Popasna (42 Pervomaiska Street), Hirske (13 Gagarina Street), Rubizhne (11 Chekhov Street).

Humanitarian corridors in Luhansk Oblast will operate subject to the cessation of shelling by Russian troops.