The National Bank of Ukraine allowed banks to sell cash to the public

As of today, the National Bank of Ukraine has allowed banks to sell cash foreign currency to the public.

The NBU announced this on its website.

The National Bank notes that the resumption of currency sales by banks will help reduce the functioning of illegal exchangers and reduce risks for citizens.

The NBU also found that authorized institutionsʼ rate of sale of cash currency may deviate by no more than 10% from the official rate on the day of the transaction. And the rate of purchase of cash currency by authorized institutions should not be lower than the official rate of the NBU on the day of the transaction.

On April 8, the head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko announced the easing of restrictions on currency circulation.

On February 24, the NBU fixed the exchange rate at UAH 29.25 per dollar.