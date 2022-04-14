Pentagon: Russian troops occupying northern Ukraine are appearing in the east

The first Russian troops that the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove out of northern Ukraine have begun to appear in the east.

This was stated by a senior official of the US Department of Defense in a comment to CNN.

"They already have a significant amount of forces in the region. We would assess that inside Ukraine itself, there’s 65 total operational BTGs. And they are, of the 65, they’re really in that east and south parts of Ukraine the official said", the