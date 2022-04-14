UEFA has set a date when Ukraine will play in the playoffs for the World Cup with Scotland

The national football team of Ukraine will play against the national team of Scotland in the playoffs for the World Cup on June 1.

This was reported by UEFA.

The match will take place in Glasgow, at Hampden Park Stadium. The winner will advance to the qualifying finals, where it will play against Wales. This game is scheduled for June 5 in Cardiff. One of these three national teams will win the last ticket from Europe to the World Cup in Qatar.

The match with Scotland was supposed to take place at the end of March, but the game was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.