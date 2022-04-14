Ireland supports the embargo on Russian oil and gas and will promote Ukraineʼs accession to the EU

Ireland supports the introduction of an embargo on oil and gas from Russia and promises to speed up Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ireland Simon Coveney at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"My country shares the need for a maximalist approach to relations with Russia, in particular on the issue of imposing sanctions on Russia, which should have a deterrent effect. We also support the need to impose an embargo on oil trade with Russia under the sixth package of sanctions," said Simon Coveney during a visit to Kyiv.

He also added that Ukraine seeks economic prosperity, democracy, and freedom, and all this is possible within the European Union. "And we will do everything possible to accelerate Ukraineʼs accession to this organization," the minister stressed.