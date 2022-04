Today, April 14, the fourth exchange of prisoners took place. 30 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

5 officers and 17 servicemen returned home. Eight civilians were also released, including one woman.

Details of the exchange Vereshchuk did not say, as well as the number of Russians who were transferred to Russia.