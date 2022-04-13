In Kharkiv, Russian troops destroyed nearly 2,000 homes

The number of buildings destroyed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv is approaching 2,000.

This was announced on TV by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The shelling does not stop, there are constant bombings, and as of now, they continue to bomb the city of Kharkiv as well. During this time, the Russian occupier destroyed 1,937 objects, of which 1,671 — were residential buildings, and 75 schools, think about these numbers! This speaks of the purposeful genocide of the Ukrainian people and the purposeful genocide of the city of Kharkiv and peaceful Kharkiv residents. There are dead, there are wounded, and, of course, the situation is very difficult," Terekhov said.

According to him, despite the shelling in Kharkiv, communal services continue to operate. There are shops, pharmacies, and markets. The city authorities, together with volunteers, distribute food, medicine, and basic necessities to the citizens.

Earlier, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that after the war, new buildings in Ukraine will be designed with a bomb shelter and a fortified underground parking lot.