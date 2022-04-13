A platform has been launched in Estonia to search for Ukrainian services in Europe

A team of Ukrainian developers, under the auspices of the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia, has launched the online platform Dopomogo to search for services provided by Ukrainians and for Ukrainians in Europe.

The site contains organizations and individual entrepreneurs who provide services throughout Europe. With the help of the map, users can find representatives of Ukrainian businesses near them. The platform also helps Ukrainians look for work abroad. New services are added to the site every day.

The developers of Dopomogo also plan to organize a club for Ukrainians based on the platform, which will launch a system of discounts for participants, crowdfunding, and social functions.