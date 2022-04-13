Since the beginning of the war, pyrotechnicians have neutralized more than 58,000 explosive devices

Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian pyrotechnicians have neutralized more than 58,000 explosive devices and 417.4 kg of explosives, including 1,928 aircraft bombs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

In the previous day alone, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service received 191 calls and surveyed an area of 519.3 hectares. They found, seized and disposed of 3,480 explosive devices, including 2 aerial bombs.

Most often, pyrotechnicians worked in Kharkiv Oblast, Mykolayiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kyiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the head of the Department of Pyrotechnic Works Oleh Bondar, 300 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine need humanitarian demining, they are now being inspected.