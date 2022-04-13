Russian troops fired phosphorous bombs at a village in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian occupiers fired banned phosphorous bombs at the village of Novodanylivka in the Pology district. As a result, the roof of a residential building on Khrustalkova Street caught fire. No one was injured.

This was announced by the spokesman of the oblast military administration Ivan Arefiev.

He also noted that in the Pology area, Russian troops are trying to hold the occupied territory, conduct air reconnaissance with drones and fire at Ukrainian military and civilian personnel from multiple rocket launchers.