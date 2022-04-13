There will be no humanitarian corridors on April 13 — Russian troops have blocked the traffic

Today, April 13, there will be no humanitarian corridors for evacuation.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

According to her, in the Zaporizhzhia oblast, Russian troops blocked evacuation buses, and in the Luhansk oblast, they are violating the ceasefire.

"The occupiers not only ignore the norms of international humanitarian law, but also cannot properly control their people on the ground. All this creates such a level of danger on the routes that we have to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today," Vereshchuk said.