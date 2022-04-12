An unknown person opened fire in the New York subway. 13 people were injured

An unknown man opened fire on the platform of the Brooklyn subway station in New York during the rush hour on Tuesday morning, writes The New York Times.

The Fire Department reported 13 victims.

Police are looking for a man in a gas mask and orange construction vest, law enforcement said.

Police were called to 36th Street Subway Station, where lines D, N, and R pass through the Sunset Park area, around 8:30 a.m. They also received reports of smoke at the station.

Representatives of the transit service said that trains on lines D, N, and R will be suspended due to the investigation.

According to statistics from the Police Department, as of April 3, the level of shootings increased from 260 to 296 cases compared to the same period last year.