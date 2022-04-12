A Russian spy was detained in Poland

A Russian citizen suspected of spying for Russian intelligence has been detained in Poland.

This was reported by RMF24.

At the request of Russian intelligence, the man was gathering information on the combat readiness of the Polish Armed Forces and NATO troops, including military units, their equipment, and manpower.

The suspect is a Russian citizen who lived in Poland for 18 years, where he ran a business. He was detained on April 6 and handed over to the prosecutorʼs office. At the request of the prosecutorʼs office, the court decided to detain the suspect for three months.