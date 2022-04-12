For today, 9 humanitarian corridors to Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut are planned. Here are the routes

For today, April 12, nine humanitarian corridors for civiliansʼ evacuation are plannes, said Iryna Vereshchuk, the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Four of them are to Zaporizhzhia — from the cities of Mariupol (by private transport), Berdyansk, Tokmak (meeting place: Shevchenko Street, 5), Energodar (the meeting place will be announced by local authorities).

Five more corridors are planned to Bakhmut — from the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne and the village of Girske.