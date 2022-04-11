SES: 300,000 square kilometers of territory in Ukraine need demining

In Ukraine, 300,000 square kilometers of the territory need humanitarian demining, they are currently being inspected.

This was announced on April 11 at a briefing at the Media Center "Ukraine" by the head of the Department of Pyrotechnic Works Oleh Bondar.

Now, first of all, rescuers are inspecting settlements, then — restoring power lines, ensuring the work of emergency crews of power engineers, water utilities, gas companies, and more. The next stage is demining of roads.

"And only after that we can go to agricultural lands and work with farms and agrarians to carry out sowing work," said Oleh Bondar.