Ukrayinska Pravda: Court handed over Viktor Medvedchukʼs arrested yacht to Asset Recovery and Management Agency

The court handed over the arrested yacht of Viktor Medvedchuk to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).
This was reported by "Ukraayinska Pravda" with reference to the court decision, which is available to the editorial office.
This is the Royal Romance yacht, which was arrested on March 16, 2022. At that time, the five-deck yacht was in the port of Rijeka in Croatia. On April 11, the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv handed over the yacht to ARMA.
- Viktor Medvedchuk, who was under house arrest, fled Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian invasion. On March 18, a Lviv court arrested a peopleʼs deputy in absentia, and the State Bureau of Investigation turned to Ukrainians for help in searching for Medvedchuk.
- On April 7, Medvedchukʼs wifeʼs estates were searched. Oksana Marchenkoʼs apartments and estates were arrested.