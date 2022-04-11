Ukrayinska Pravda: Court handed over Viktor Medvedchukʼs arrested yacht to Asset Recovery and Management Agency

The court handed over the arrested yacht of Viktor Medvedchuk to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

This was reported by "Ukraayinska Pravda" with reference to the court decision, which is available to the editorial office.

This is the Royal Romance yacht, which was arrested on March 16, 2022. At that time, the five-deck yacht was in the port of Rijeka in Croatia. On April 11, the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv handed over the yacht to ARMA.