The bridge connecting Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, and Vorzel with Kyiv was restored in Romanivka

Today, a temporary embankment bridge in Romanivka, connecting Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and Vorzel with Kyiv was opened.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

More than 50 people and more than 40 units of equipment were involved in the restoration of the bridge: excavators, bulldozers, graders, loaders, and rollers. The work lasted 5 days without a break.

The length of the temporary bulk bridge is 245 m, and its width is 9 m. More than 9,000 tons of bulk materials were used for its construction.