To date, 9 humanitarian corridors have been agreed in three oblasts

To date, on April 11, 9 humanitarian corridors for evacuation of people have been agreed upon:

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

Evacuations to Zaporizhzhia are as follows: from Mariupol by own transport, from Berdiansk by own transport and buses, from the city of Tokmak by own vehicle and buses, from Enerhodar by own cars.

The people are being evacuated to Bakhmut from Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne, and Hirske.