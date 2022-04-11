Elon Musk has decided not to join the Twitter board of directors

Elon Musk will not be a member of Twitterʼs board of directors.

This was announced by the chairman of the company Parag Agraval.

He said that Musk himself had decided not to join the board of directors, although he was to officially become a member of the board on April 9.

"I think itʼs for the better. We have always valued and will continue to value the contribution to our company from shareholders, regardless of whether they are members of the board of directors, "said Agraval.