Bellingcat said that Putin had purged the Federal Security Service due to the situation in Ukraine

Christo Grozev, head of the Bellingcat group of investigative journalists, said Putin had purged the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). According to him, it included 150 officers of the 5th Service, who dealt with the "Ukrainian issue": that is, intelligence, analysis, and supply of relevant information to Putin.

He told this to the channel "Popular Politics".

"I can say that a significant part of them, if not arrested, certainly do not work in the FSB already The purge was exactly over. In a couple of days, I hope that we will be able to publish something more concrete about the fate of these people", Grozev said.

He added that the former head of the 5th FSB service, Colonel-General Sergey Beseda, had already been sent to a pre-trial detention center.