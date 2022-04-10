The government has allocated the first UAH billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories

The Government of Ukraine has allocated the first billion hryvnias for the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.

Funds are allocated from the reserve fund. They will go to the elimination of the consequences of hostilities and the priority restoration of infrastructure. Kyiv oblast will receive UAH 400 million, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts will receive UAH 250 million each, and Zhytomyr region will receive another UAH 100 million. The administrators of the money will be the military-civil administrations.

The funds will be used to repair engineering networks and systems for the restoration of heat, gas, water, and electricity. Also, dismantling the destruction, repairing roofs, replacing windows and doors, eliminating potholes on the roads, and more will be done.