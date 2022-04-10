Lithuania organizes training for the Ukrainian military

Training is being organized for the Ukrainian military in Lithuania. In particular, they will train the usage of military machinery and equipment.

This was reported by Delfi.

According to the commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Valdemaras Rupsis, Lithuanians are ready to train Ukrainian instructors to prepare them to work with the machinery, military equipment, or weapons that the Lithuanian army has.

"This is the knowledge needed to manage [military] operations in Ukraine," said the commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Valdemaras Rupsis also discussed the issue with James Charles McConville, the US Army Chief of Staff who is currently on a visit to Lithuania.

"For almost two months now, Ukraine has been fighting not only for its own security but also for the security and democracy of the whole of Europe," Rupshis said.