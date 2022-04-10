Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,000 men have been detained at the border. Some fugitives died

Since the beginning of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, the authorities have detained almost 2,200 conscripts at the border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Some of them, hoping to go abroad, fell victim to fraud.

Some are trying to bribe border guards. Border guards find forged documents in which fugitives attribute disability to themselves or their children, name their surviving wives as dead, or add the number of children.

Most violators try to cross the border outside the checkpoints with the help of guides. The other day, police detained a carrier, a Moldovan citizen, who crossed the Dniester river in a small two-seater boat to pick up four men from Ukraine, and they were also detained.

The State Border Guard Service reports that law enforcement officers found the bodies of fugitives on the shores of border reservoirs. Several violators became victims of bad weather in the Carpathians.

Border guards of the Mukachevo detachment and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine staff released seven people from snow captivity, two of whom could no longer move independently due to frostbite. Six of the survivors wanted to enter Romania illegally, they were fined, and the seventh turned out to be their minor guide. The police officers opened criminal proceedings.

Romanian border guards also reported the discovery of victims in the area, including frostbite and the possible deaths of people who fell into the cliff.